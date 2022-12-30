Body found in search for missing Edinburgh man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of a man has been recovered from the Water of Leith in Edinburgh.

While formal identification has yet to take place, police have informed the family of Martin Moran, who has been missing from Larch Grove House Estate in Balerno.

The 26-year-old was last seen leaving his home at about 6am on November 15.

The body was found near Saughtonhall Avenue at around 3.20pm on Friday, Police Scotland confirmed.

Officers undertook extensive searches of the area around the river.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.