Railway lines closed after heavy rain causes damage

Flooding following heavy rain in parts of Scotland is continuing to cause travel disruption, with some train services cancelled.

The West Coast Main Line will remain closed throughout Saturday due to a landslip south of Carstairs in South Lanarkshire.

Engineers are assessing the extent of the damage and what repairs will be needed.

Network Rail tweeted an update saying: “Engineers have been working to assess the landslip and what repairs are needed to reopen the railway south of Carstairs.

“The line will remain closed for the rest of the day. We’ll share more details ASAP.”

📸 Here's a view of the damage from the air. pic.twitter.com/LvsAyWiXHG — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 31, 2022

The Argyle Line will also be shut throughout Saturday as water levels on the River Clyde remained high.

Earlier, the rail line between Edinburgh and Glasgow was closed due to flooding but it reopened later on Saturday as water levels subsided.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) urged Scots to steer clear of floodwater during Hogmanay and New Year’s Day.

Marc Becker, flood duty manager, said: “What made Friday’s event notable was not only the intense nature of the rainfall, but also the rapid and extreme rises in river levels which led, in the Nith, to the highest ever recorded river levels.

“While across Hogmanay and New Year’s Day we’re seeing an improving picture, we’ll see rain, sleet and snow on higher grounds, particularly across the bells.

“With residual impacts on the ground, particularly in Southern and Central Scotland, we’re encouraging people living, working and travelling to remain vigilant, steer clear of flood water and follow the latest information from Sepa, transport authorities and Police Scotland.”