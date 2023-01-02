Man in serious condition after New Year’s Day attack in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he and another man were attacked outside a nightclub on New Year’s Day.

Police were called to the scene outside Sanctuary nightclub on Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, at about 1.45am on Sunday January 1.

A 20-year-old man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is described as serious but stable.

A second man, aged 20, was also injured, and was released from hospital following treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and police are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to contact them via 101 quoting incident 0648 of January 1, 2023.”