Pensioner killed in two-car crash

A man has died in a road crash in East Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called after a Vauxhall Crossland and a Vauxhall Corsa collided at about 7.15pm on the A76, near Catrine, on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old driver of the Corsa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old man driving the Crossland and a 28-year-old female passenger were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where staff described their condition as serious but stable.

Sergeant Gordon Stewart, from the Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died following this crash.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact us.

“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101, with reference 2955 of January 4.”