Sheep dogs and £5,000 bottle of whisky among items left at Scottish Travelodges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Sheep dogs and £5,000 bottle of whisky among items left at Scottish Travelodges

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 2.58pm Updated: January 6 2023, 4.53pm
Two sheepdogs and a bottle of whisky worth more than £5,000 have been found among many other bizarre items left behind at Travelodge hotels across Scotland (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Two sheepdogs and a bottle of whisky worth more than £5,000 have been found among many other bizarre items left behind at Travelodge hotels across Scotland (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Two sheep dogs, a trunk full of royal memorabilia and a bottle of whisky worth thousands of pounds have been revealed as some of the more bizarre items left behind by guests staying with a hotel chain.

The strange conglomerate of lost property were found by Travelodge staff working in some of the company’s 41 hotels across Scotland during the last 12 months.

They have compiled a 2022 lost and found Scottish inventory report detailing some of the most unusual finds.

Employees at the Fort William Travelodge said they got a surprise when they found a pair of “perfectly behaved and professionally trained” sheepdogs called Hamish and Ramsey in one of the rooms.

They said the owner thought her husband had taken the dogs as they were travelling in separate cars, but when she got home she realised their mistake.

The husband was made to drive immediately from Aberdeen back to Fort William to collect “Ham and Ram”.

A 70cl bottle of Balvenie 40-year-old, single malt whisky, worth more than £5,000, was left behind by a business traveller staying at Ayr Travelodge.

It is understood the bottle had been given to her as a congratulations gift after completing a successful business deal, and her personal assistant was sent from Jersey to pick the item up the following day.

Another interesting found item included a black book of jokes left behind by a comedian who had been performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Employees at the capital’s Central Rose Street Travelodge said a car from London was sent back up to Scotland to return the treasured book to the famous comedian.

The list also revealed a high volume of royal and patriotic memorabilia being left behind by guests.

Staff said there were enough Union Jack flags left behind in the hotels to run across the breadth of Edinburgh.

One guest staying at Edinburgh Central Travelodge apparently left behind a 24ct gold photo frame showcasing a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation in 1953.

The guest, who was of a similar age as the late queen, had her son-in-law drive back from Shetland to collect her treasured possession once she realised that she had left it behind.

Another customer staying at Edinburgh’s Central Queen Street Travelodge left behind a chest of royal memorabilia which his family had collected over four generations.

He had travelled to Edinburgh from Fort William so that he could pay his respects to the Queen while she lay in rest at St Giles’ Cathedral.

After realising he had left the chest, he drove back to the capital to collect it.

A few wedding-related items have also been discovered, including a five-tier, red tartan, wedding cake left behind by a groom’s best man.

The hotel team at Dundee Central Travelodge received plenty of cheers when they crossed the city to save a bride’s day by returning the stacked sponges to the wedding reception.

A set of wedding vows from the 1950s was also found at Falkirk Travelodge.

A couple, who were in their nineties, had been celebrating their Platinum Anniversary in Falkirk and had bought their original wedding vows to share with their guests.

As soon as the housekeeping team found the precious items, the hotel manager arranged a special courier to return them to the couple.

The hotel team at Helensburgh Seafront Travelodge went the extra mile to reunite a forgetful groom with his tartan sherwani and turban (Asian wedding suit) which he had forgotten to take with him to his castle wedding venue to change into later that day.

Other bizarre items found included a first class honours dentistry degree certificate, a set of Peter Henderson PH02 Heritage bagpipes, a large fresh black truffle and a 6ft Japanese temple.

The hotel team at Stirling M80 Travelodge also got quite a surprise when they were met with a family of 12 Scottish Guard Ducklings set up in a perfectly straight line when they entered room 10.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said she found evidence of society striving for a healthier lifestyle after seeing “a significant rise in smart watches being left behind.”

Chargers for phones and laptops, mobile phones, Kindles and tablets were also the some of the most common items found left behind.

Ms Ahmed added: “When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

“In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

She said all items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months are donated to the local British Heart Foundation’s charity shops.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Niall McGinn has left Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee confirm Niall McGinn exit as Glentoran move nears
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security

Editor's Picks

Most Commented