Police name pensioner who died in East Ayrshire road crash

A 77-year-old man who died in a road crash in East Ayrshire has been named as Robert Young.

Emergency services attended the A76 near Catrine on Wednesday after a Vauxhall Crossland and a Vauxhall Corsa collided at about 7.15pm.

Mr Young, known as Bobby, from Auchinleck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Young, known as Bobby, died in the crash near Catrine (Police Scotland/PA)

A 30-year-old man, who was driving the Crossland, and a 28-year-old female passenger, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow. They were described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Sergeant Gordon Stewart, from Ayrshire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Robert’s family at this very difficult time.

“Our investigations are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with any information which may assist to contact us.”

Those with information have been asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2955 of January 4.