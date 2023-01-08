Trio charged after £400,000 of herbal cannabis discovered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men and a woman have been arrested and charged by police after £400,000 of herbal cannabis was seized.

Officers made the find at a property in Croftfoot Crescent in Glasgow on Saturday.

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £400,000 was recovered.

Two men aged 33 and 37 and a 66-year-old woman are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector David Gebbie said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland continues to work to bring those responsible for the supply of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has an important role to play in this and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to get in touch via 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”