Child in pram hit by brick thrown through bus window By Press Association January 11 2023, 11.54am The child was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow to be checked over following the incident (PA)

A young child was injured when she was hit on the head by a brick hurled through a bus window. The 15-month-old was in a pram on a bus travelling along Battlefield Road in Glasgow when the incident occurred at about 6.45pm on Tuesday. Police Scotland said the brick landed in the pram, as did glass from the broken window. The child was not seriously injured, but officers said her mother was left "extremely upset and distressed". An ambulance took the child to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she was checked over and later released. Police are appealing for information. Detective Inspector Darren Munogee said: "Fortunately the baby was not seriously injured but this has left her mother extremely upset and distressed. "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who saw or knows the person who threw the brick to get in touch. "In addition, anyone on the bus who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch."