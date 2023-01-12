Domestic abuse victims say police lack ’empathy and understanding’, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Domestic abuse victims say police lack ’empathy and understanding’, report finds

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 3.39pm Updated: January 12 2023, 3.47pm
The report makes a total of 14 recommendations to Police Scotland (Alamy/PA)
The report makes a total of 14 recommendations to Police Scotland (Alamy/PA)

Police Scotland have been told further improvements are needed in the force’s handling of domestic abuse, with a new report revealing victims feel some officers “lack empathy and understanding”.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) said “good progress” had been made across the justice system in dealing with such crimes, but that “significant challenges still exist in preventing this insidious form of criminal behaviour and protecting those who are vulnerable”.

Craig Naylor, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, said: “I am clear that while a great deal has been done to prioritise and tackle domestic abuse, this is still an area where further improvement is required.”

A total of 64,807 domestic abuse incidents were recorded in Scotland last year – with 32,776 (50.6%) reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

Police Scotland officers
The report found domestic violence victims feel some Police Scotland officers ‘lack empathy and understanding’ (PA)

Homicide figures for the same period show that a partner or ex-partner was responsible in more than half (56%) of cases where women were killed.

HMICS stressed domestic abuse is still “under-reported”, pointing out that “significant social, economic and, at times, cultural barriers persist” to prevent victims coming forward.

The report, which makes a total of 14 recommendations to Police Scotland, went on to highlight the “lack of consistency in the quality of police response provided by attending officers”.

It said: “The victim experience is that the attitudes and behaviours of some officers lack empathy and understanding and some victims report that remarks made by officers reflect outdated attitudes.”

Recommending training be given, the report added: “Improved understanding of trauma and its effects will improve the response to the more complex aspects of domestic abuse.”

Meanwhile it said there was also a lack of “proactive updates” to victims from police about progress with investigations, with HMICS communications from the force described as “ad hoc” and “sporadic”.

It added: “The lack of a single point of contact or central point for victims to make contact causes frustration and distress, particularly for those who are repeat victims.”

The report also claimed that victims of domestic abuse are not “consistently being referred to support services”.

Mr Naylor said domestic abuse was an “abhorrent crime” which can have a “devastating” impact on its victims.

He added: “There is no doubt that domestic abuse, which is directed at men as well as women, has had a heightened profile in the public consciousness in the past decade with third sector and government input, in addition to that of criminal justice.

“New legislation has been introduced and Police Scotland has been at the forefront of tackling this most repugnant form of behaviour.”

Legislation passed by Holyrood made emotional abuse and coercive controlling behaviour a criminal offence.

Speaking about the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act of 2018, Assistant Chief Constable Bex Smith said: “This legislation was a significant step change in how Scotland’s criminal justice system deals with the full range of abusive behaviour.”

She said every officer in Police Scotland had been trained to apply this legislation, and added: “Every instance of domestic abuse is unique and we seek to tailor our response to the needs of the victims, including children who often witness abuse.

“We know we don’t always get it right, but we are listening and we recognise how crucial hearing the experience of victims is in helping us improve our response and deliver a service that meets their needs.”

