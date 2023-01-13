World’s largest passenger jet to return to Scottish airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft will return to Glasgow Airport this spring to serve one of its most popular routes.

Emirates will reintroduce the Airbus A380 on its daily Glasgow to Dubai service from March 26 due to a surge in demand for the route.

The aircraft last serviced the route in September 2019 and made Scottish aviation history by becoming the first A380 to be used as part of a scheduled service anywhere in Scotland.

It stands at more than 24 metres high and has a wingspan of almost 80 metres, and was previously a huge draw when it operated from Glasgow.

The @Emirates A380 will take off again from Glasgow Airport this summer, returning on the 26th March. https://t.co/NpVh9ldPUj pic.twitter.com/5UhmyWUbBS — Glasgow Airport ✈️ (@GLA_Airport) January 13, 2023

March 26 will mark the third time Glasgow Airport will welcome the A380. It first visited on April 10, 2014 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Glasgow-Dubai route.

Since the route began in April 2004, it has carried more than 5.5 million passengers across the airline’s global network.

Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer at AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow, said: “The decision by Emirates to reintroduce the A380 is tremendous for Glasgow and the west of Scotland and a great way to start 2023.

“Each time this iconic aircraft comes to Glasgow it is a significant moment for Scotland’s aviation industry, but this announcement is particularly special and a real endorsement from Emirates as we continue to rebuild the vital connectivity that is so important to the region.

“It is yet another milestone in Glasgow Airport’s near 20-year relationship with Emirates and I look forward to welcoming back this tremendous aircraft in March.”