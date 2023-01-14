79-year-old pedestrian critically injured in collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An elderly pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in Lanark.

The 79-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital following the incident on Waterloo Drive at the Bellefield Street junction at around 7.45pm on Friday.

A black Mercedes was involved but the driver was not injured, police said.

The pedestrian was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he his condition was described as critical.

Sergeant Scott McCreadie, of Lockerbie Road Policing, said: “We are appealing to the public for information as part of our ongoing inquiry to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident then please get in touch.

“We are keen to speak to any drivers with dash-cam footage that could assist also.”