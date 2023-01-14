SSPCA ‘concerned’ after three dead snakes found at fly-tipping spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three dead boa constrictors were found at a fly-tipping spot near a loch in Stirlingshire, prompting concerns from an animal rescue charity.

A member of the public discovered the snakes near Carbeth Loch, near Milngavie, on January 8.

The animals were lying “close together” next to bags of rubbish at a well known fly-tipping spot, according to Mairi Wright from the Scottish SPCA.

Boa constrictors are native to South and Central America and should not be exposed to temperatures of less than 23C.

Ms Wright, an inspector with the charity, said she was “unsure” of the cause of death of the reptiles.

“The circumstances they were found in are very concerning,” she said.

“We are keen to ascertain what happened to these snakes and how they came to be there.

“If anyone recognises these reptiles, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”