SSPCA ‘concerned’ after three dead snakes found at fly-tipping spot By Press Association January 14 2023, 3.26pm Three snakes were found dead at a fly tipping spot in Stirlingshire, the SSPCA has said (SSPCA/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three dead boa constrictors were found at a fly-tipping spot near a loch in Stirlingshire, prompting concerns from an animal rescue charity. A member of the public discovered the snakes near Carbeth Loch, near Milngavie, on January 8. The animals were lying “close together” next to bags of rubbish at a well known fly-tipping spot, according to Mairi Wright from the Scottish SPCA. Boa constrictors are native to South and Central America and should not be exposed to temperatures of less than 23C. Ms Wright, an inspector with the charity, said she was “unsure” of the cause of death of the reptiles. “The circumstances they were found in are very concerning,” she said. “We are keen to ascertain what happened to these snakes and how they came to be there. “If anyone recognises these reptiles, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man 2 Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on… 3 Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new… 4 Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels 5 Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting 6 Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland 7 PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving… 8 Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’… 9 Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege 10 ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images More from The Courier Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to… Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for… St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks… St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston… RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run… Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties… Editor's Picks Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man REBECCA BAIRD: I’m tired of living in fear of toothache – Dundee dental crisis must be dealt with Perthshire pensioner’s health fears over Covid vaccine allergy Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’ prosthetic Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject Listen: Stooshie podcast – US pastor in Scotland on Trump’s ‘dangerous’ legacy ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government’s bottle return scheme ‘ignorance’ Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their wake’