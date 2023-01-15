Driver killed in motorway crash By Press Association January 15 2023, 10.39am A 32-year-old man has died in a crash on the M9 near Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 32-year-old man has been killed in a crash on the M9 near Falkirk. The incident, involving a silver Vauxhall Astra, happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions six and seven at around 6.35pm on Saturday. Emergency services attended but the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigations took around five-and-a-half hours and police are now appealing for information from members of the public. Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of Glenrothes Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our work to establish the full circumstances is ongoing. “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dashcam footage that might help with our inquiries to get in touch. “I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police to contact us.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge… 2 Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for… 3 Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident 4 ‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee… 5 No fines issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross despite new policy 6 Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife 7 New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are… 8 Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her… 9 Meggi Lashes: TikTok star’s new Dundee beauty vending machine 10 New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee More from The Courier Glenn Middleton: I feel grateful to call Dundee United my home How to beat Blue Monday: Tips to improve your mood and where to find… Jamie Murphy: St Johnstone need to make sure Livingston first half was their 'rock… Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats Former boxer blamed 'blows to head' for Dundee police fight challenge Xplore Dundee bosses told to bring back drivers' overtime pay as sickness hits services Dundee icon Brian Cox says Inspector Morse got him drunk before he went on… Energy crisis hits hardest for 64,000 off-gas Tayside and Fife billpayers Huge rise in deliberate Fife fires could be linked to school Covid restrictions Brechin Health Centre 'has room for 3,900 more patients' ahead of infirmary demolition decision Editor's Picks How to beat Blue Monday: Tips to improve your mood and where to find help Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats Former boxer blamed ‘blows to head’ for Dundee police fight challenge Energy crisis hits hardest for 64,000 off-gas Tayside and Fife billpayers Dundee icon Brian Cox says Inspector Morse got him drunk before he went on stage Huge rise in deliberate Fife fires could be linked to school Covid restrictions Brechin Health Centre ‘has room for 3,900 more patients’ ahead of infirmary demolition decision New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her death Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests