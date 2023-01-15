Just 10% of children on fostering waiting list found families in last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Just 10% of children on fostering waiting list found families in last year

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 2.17pm
Just 10% of children referred to Barnardo’s Scotland for foster care have been placed with families in the last year, the charity has revealed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Just 10% of children referred to Barnardo's Scotland for foster care have been placed with families in the last year, the charity has revealed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Just 40 of the 400 children referred to Barnardo’s fostering service in Glasgow and Edinburgh have been placed with families in the last year, the charity has revealed.

The number of children and young people referred to the charity’s foster care services increased by almost 50% in the same period.

In 2020/21 the number on the waiting list for foster care was 461, but in 2021/22 this rose to 691 – an increase of just under 49.9%.

However, the number of foster carers registered with Barnardo’s has fallen by around 12% over the last decade.

In September 2012, the charity had 185 foster carers but in September 2022 this number was 164.

Covid-19 played a large role in the number of youngsters in need of help, with children and families not having access to support during lockdown and not being observed in schools, at home or in the community.

The cost-of-living crisis has also put additional pressure on families who were already struggling, the charity said.

Barnardo’s has now issued an urgent call for people to sign up to become foster carers as the charity marks its Fostering Focus Fortnight from January 9-23.

Peter and Elizabeth Smith, from South Lanarkshire, have fostered almost 30 children over the last 17 years (Barnardo’s/PA)

Foster carers Peter and Elizabeth Smith, from South Lanarkshire, have looked after almost 30 children over the last 17 years.

“The work of being a foster carer is very challenging, but it’s amazing once you start seeing young people’s lives getting on a solid foundation and them becoming functioning human beings and having a good life,” they said.

“And that’s what we would describe fostering as – the opportunity not just to help, but to get involved in somebody’s life and to change it for the better.”

Martin Crewe, director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “At Barnardo’s Scotland, we are committed to keeping The Promise to care-experienced young people and to ensure every child in Scotland grows up safe, loved and respected.

Martin Crewe, director of Barnardo’s in Scotland, called on people to consider joining the charity as a foster carer (Barnardo’s/PA)

“That is why, during Barnardo’s Fostering Focus Fortnight, we are calling on people to consider joining Barnardo’s Scotland as a foster carer.

“We have more than 80 years of experience of successfully placing children and young people with families, and there are many benefits of being a carer with us.

“For example, you will be supported with a thorough child and carer matching process, as well as out-of-hours advice and a support line service provided by our social work team.

“There are regular support groups and family social events, held to enable carers to meet our team and other local carers, along with a high level of professional training and development, relevant to each specific placement.”

