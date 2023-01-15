Teenage girl injured in hit and run By Press Association January 15 2023, 3.27pm Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenage girl needed hospital treatment after she was injured in a hit and run in Fife. The collision, which involved a dark coloured 4×4 car, happened on Den Walk in Methil at around 12.15am on Saturday. The 17-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. Police are appealing for information about the incident. Officers are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured in a hit and run crash in Methil. The incident happened around 12.15am on Saturday, 14 January, 2023, on Den Walk. More details here: https://t.co/iJGe3fn5Bw pic.twitter.com/adV7SjN3nG— Fife Police (@FifePolice) January 15, 2023 Sergeant Lewis Greig said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch. “The car is described as a dark coloured 4×4 and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they have dashcam footage which may assist.” Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0068 of January 14 2023. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for… 2 Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues… 3 Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident 4 Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife 5 Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her 6 Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for… 7 5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire 8 ‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee… 9 Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt 10 Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police More from The Courier Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street 3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge… Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over… 4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the… Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why… Editor's Picks Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge of Dundee VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows Fife lifeboat crews embark on rescue in atrocious conditions ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone has lost its way – big problems need addressed on and off the pitch Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k No fines issued for engine idling in Perth and Kinross despite new policy Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘canny’ independence push as he defends JK Rowling over gender reform row We ride with the 4×4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland’s worst weather VIDEO: Arbroath put covers down to beat big freeze ahead of Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident