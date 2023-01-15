Two injured in separate hit-and-run incidents on same day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people needed hospital treatment after they were injured in separate hit-and-run incidents on the same day.

A 17-year-old girl was injured early on Saturday morning in Fife, while in the afternoon a 63-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in Stirling.

In the first incident, the teenage girl was struck by a dark coloured 4×4 car on Den Walk in Methil at around 12.15am.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured in a hit and run crash in Methil. The incident happened around 12.15am on Saturday, 14 January, 2023, on Den Walk. More details here: https://t.co/iJGe3fn5Bw pic.twitter.com/adV7SjN3nG — Fife Police (@FifePolice) January 15, 2023

Sergeant Lewis Greig said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“The car is described as a dark coloured 4×4 and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they have dashcam footage which may assist.”

Later in the day, a 63-year-old woman was injured in a hit and run on King Street, Stirling.

She was crossing the road at around 2.20pm when she was struck by a grey VW Golf that had been parked nearby.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Forth Valley Hospital with a serious leg injury.

We are appealing following a hit and run on King St, Stirling, around 2.20pm on Sat 14 Jan. A woman, 63, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after being hit by a grey VW Golf that drove off. Call 101 if you can help – Inc 1766 of 14/1/23More: https://t.co/x70fjiaugz pic.twitter.com/phn22VHq5C — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) January 15, 2023

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “The Golf failed to stop and we believe it drove off in the direction of Corn Exchange Road. Our inquiries are ongoing and we are keen to trace the driver.

“In particular, I am asking for road users in the area at the time of the incident to check their dash-cams to see if they have footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“In addition, if you saw what happened or where the car went afterwards and have not already spoken to officers then please contact us.”

Anyone with details about the Stirling incident is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1766 of Saturday, 14 January, 2023.

And police asked anyone with information about the incident in Fife is asked to contact them on 101 quoting incident 0068 of January 14 2023.