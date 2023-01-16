Drivers across Scotland battling snow and icy conditions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wintry weather conditions are affecting drivers across Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for the north and north-west of the country, which is in force until 10am on Wednesday.

The forecaster warned that overnight sleet will have led to slippery surfaces which could cause “injuries from slips and falls” and “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.

Temperatures were expected to drop overnight to minus 3C in Edinburgh, while Highland areas could see minus 10C.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️ Icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and northern Midlands Now – Today 1000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950 Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BGtt7VEGdq — Met Office (@metoffice) January 16, 2023

The rest of the week is predicted to be cold with patchy showers, particularly in northern areas, until temperatures rise at the weekend.

The Met Office said frequent wintry showers, mainly of snow, will feed into northern Scotland during the period covered by the snow and ice warning.

It said: “A few centimetres of snow are likely at low levels over a given 24-hour period, with the potential for 10cm-15cm above 200 metres, especially across parts of the Highlands.

“Ice will be an additional hazard, especially on Tuesday night.”

Delays are expected on bus and train services, and Traffic Scotland has reported that several roads and areas have been affected.

The A7, A68 and A1M, the A90 Toll of Birness, A96 at Keith and the A835 at Aultguish are all facing icy conditions and motorists have been urged to “drive safe” and plan ahead.

❄️WINTRY CONDITIONS ❄️ Some Wintry conditions are also affecting the Lothian and Borders region this morning as well. Here's some pictures of the #A1 at Houndwood, #A702 at Biggar and the #A68 at Carter Bar.@SETrunkRoads continue to grit the Trunk Roads but please #takecare pic.twitter.com/TYgwOTB9K7 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 16, 2023

Aberdeenshire Roads tweeted: “Many roads are affected by snow and ice this morning. We are currently treating all our primary routes and will move on to treatment of our secondary routes and priority footways later. Please drive safely and allow extra time for your journey.”

Network Rail Scotland said snow and ice can build up on the tracks and result in trains being delayed or cancelled – and advised people to check ahead of their journey, in particular those travelling to Inverness and Aberdeen.