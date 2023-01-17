Cost of living harming mental health as much as pandemic, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Cost of living harming mental health as much as pandemic, says charity

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 12.03am
A charity has warned of the impact of the soaring cost of living on people’s mental health (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
A charity has warned of the impact of the soaring cost of living on people’s mental health (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

The soaring cost of living is taking at least as bad a toll on people’s mental health as the Covid-19 pandemic, a charity has warned, as a poll revealed Scots are suffering worse sleep as they worry about their finances.

A survey of more than 1,000 people north of the border by charity Mental Health Foundation (MHF) found concerns about personal finances saw almost one in four people meeting with friends less often than the previous month, and one in three adults having poorer sleep than the month before.

Shari McDaid, head of evidence and impact at MHF, warned that the “negative impact of the cost-of-living crisis on public mental health could be on par or worse than the Covid-19 pandemic”, and said that the country was facing a “public health emergency”.

“The unaffordable costs of basic living essentials are causing more and more people to fall into poverty or experience financial stress, and we are seeing red flag behaviours,” she said.

The poll, released on Tuesday as MHF published a report listing a number of recommendations for both of Scotland’s Governments to implement to tackle the mental health impacts of climbing prices, also revealed one in six pursued a hobby less often and one in seven exercised less often.

Ms McDaid said: “While they may seem like little things, not getting good quality sleep, not being able to spend time with friends and family, and not exercising are all detrimental to our mental health.

“We need these things to have good mental health and wellbeing but if you’re worried about being able to afford your energy bills or you can’t afford the transport to visit your friends and family, these healthy behaviours are difficult to maintain.”

The charity has made the warning after it commissioned an Opinium poll of 1,044 adults in Scotland in November.

Off the back of the findings, the charity said income supports announced to date did not go far enough to meet the needs of people on low incomes who, they said, continue to go without essentials.

And it said the report, Mental health and the cost-of-living crisis: Another pandemic in the making?, emphasised that the priority should be to ensure financial support schemes are available to those who need it.

In its list of recommendations, the charity said all Government departments should assess the mental health impact of decisions that address the rising cost of living, that frontline workers are trained to respond to mental health effects of financial stress, and procedures should be in place to provide a compassionate response to customers experiencing financial strain.

The charity had previously reported in November that 40% of Scottish adults felt anxious, 33% felt stressed, and 14% felt hopeless about their financial circumstances.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “The rising cost of living is on everyone’s mind right now and is having an impact on most people’s personal finances. There is no doubt that money worries can also have an impact on our mental health and wellbeing.

“We have developed a dedicated Cost of Living website, offering practical advice on bills, benefits, energy use etc, as well as mental wellbeing advice for those experiencing money worries. We are working closely with money advice and mental health organisations to develop further support.

“Anyone worried about affording essentials like food or fuel should contact their local authority where they will be put in contact with local advice and support, including the Scottish Welfare Fund as a source of occasional assistance.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
2
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee
3
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
4
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
6
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
7
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
8
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
10
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

More from The Courier

Courier News,Rob McLaren story. CR0003783 . Perimax Meat Co in Arbroath is facing an uncertin future. Pic shows; general view of exterior of Perimax in Arbroath. Thursday, 20th September, 2018.
Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomspn
Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's…
Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum next year. Image: PA.
Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack'
A charity has warned of the impact of the soaring cost of living on people’s mental health (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher
Miley Cyrus has taken aim at her ex-husband in new single.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt?
The bus stop at Dundee Railway Station. Photo supplied by Councillor Fraser Macpherson Date; 12/01/2023
Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop
Harkes applauds the sold out United section at Easter Road. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS 'interest' and declares top 6 a realistic target for…
Craig Kennedy is accused of approaching women outside Perth's Bee Bar.
Man, 34, in court accused of menacing women and making 'alarming noises' around Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented