Man in balaclava hunted after sexual assault

Police are continuing the search for a man wearing a balaclava after a woman was sexually assaulted in Dundee earlier this month.

The 46-year-old woman was in Powrie Park in the Fintry area of the city on Wednesday January 4 when she was attacked.

The suspect is around 6ft, middle aged with a heavy/athletic build and broad shoulders. He was wearing a black balaclava, black zip-up hoodie, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

The incident took place at around 7.25pm and police say there were a number of people walking and cycling in the area at the time.

Detectives say they have been undertaking extensive investigations in the area, engaging with pedestrians and motorists, as well as carrying out door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

A number of witnesses have been identified and police have spoken with them, but officers are now urging anyone who may have been in the park at the time to come forward with any information they may have.

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart, of the Divisional Rape Investigation Team, said: “Through our extensive inquiries we are aware there were a number of people walking, cycling and out with their dogs in the park.

“I would ask anyone who was in the park at the time and has not spoken to police to come forward.”