Teenager thanks opticians for spotting condition and saving eyesight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Teenager thanks opticians for spotting condition and saving eyesight

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 12.39pm
Carly Stewart with Specsavers optometrist director Neil Drain (Specsavers/PA)
Carly Stewart with Specsavers optometrist director Neil Drain (Specsavers/PA)

A 19-year-old has thanked quick-thinking opticians for helping save her eyesight.

Carly Stewart’s vision unexpectedly and quickly deteriorated one day a year ago, and she had to use the voice command option on her phone to call for help as she could barely see.

She said: “I had been feeling jelly-legged, light-headed and sore. I felt that something was wrong so I visited A&E and got a CT scan, but no abnormalities were detected so I originally treated the pain with some strong painkillers.

“But the following day my vision suddenly deteriorated – I was almost blind and the pain caused me to vomit – so I used the voice assistant on my mobile and called my gran. Because my vision was affected, she recommended I seek an urgent appointment with an optician.”

Ms Stewart, from Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, called her local Specsavers shop and was told by manager Vicky Cassidy to come in immediately.

Carly's scans
Scans of Carly Stewart’s eyes revealed the condition (handout/PA)

She was given an optical coherence tomography (OCT) scan, which showed swelling of her optic nerve, and was referred for emergency treatment at Gartnavel Hospital in Glasgow.

Hospital doctors diagnosed her with intracranial hypertension.

A lumbar puncture was performed, which Ms Stewart described as “the most extreme pain I’ve ever known”, but she said the relief afterwards was like “they had popped a balloon in my head”.

A year on, Ms Stewart is keen to raise awareness about the conditions that can be detected through an eye examination.

The 19-year-old has been colour blind since her health scare, but Specsavers optometrist director Neil Drain and his team have been keeping a close eye her condition.

Mr Drain said: “We are so pleased to see Carly is making a great recovery and her general wellbeing has improved after she came to us in such distress last year.

Carly
Carly Stewart is aiming to raise awareness of the importance of eye examinations (Specsavers/PA)

“Her condition was serious and the treatment she received was without a doubt sight-saving, maybe even life-saving.

“Importantly, Carly is now comfortable reaching out to us when symptoms recur which gives us a great head start if it were to happen again.

“Carly’s story is a great example of the importance of regular eye testing, and shows the benefit of OCT scans which show us the inside of the eye in incredible detail and can help us detect a range of eye and health conditions.

“I would urge anyone who is concerned about any kind of visual disturbance to contact their local optician.”

Ms Stewart added: “When I went back into Specsavers, Vicky gave me such a warm embrace – I felt everyone at the store understood my whole experience and were so supportive. I can’t thank Vicky, Neil and the rest of the team enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented