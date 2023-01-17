Two people taken to hospital and cow put down after A9 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people were taken to hospital and a cow euthanised after a three-car crash on the A9 in Perth.

A Ford Transit, Audi A6 and a Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck towing a trailer with cattle on board crashed near the Broxden roundabout in Perth at about 7.10am on Tuesday.

Two men, the drivers of the pick-up and the Audi, were taken to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

Vets euthanised one cow at the scene as a result of the crash, Police Scotland said.

After the crash, Traffic Scotland said there were reports of several cows lose on the A9, with both directions closed to traffic.

But by 10am, both north and southbound lanes had been reopened.

Pc David Gray, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, has urged anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on 101, quoting incident 393.

“I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist our inquiry to contact us,” he said.

“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.”