Aileen McGlynn retires from cycling after career which saw her reach top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Aileen McGlynn retires from cycling after career which saw her reach top

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 6.17pm
The British Tandem pair of Aileen McGlynn (left) and Ellen Hunter celebrate after winning gold (PA)
The British Tandem pair of Aileen McGlynn (left) and Ellen Hunter celebrate after winning gold (PA)

Record breaking Paralympic star Aileen McGlynn is set to retire from cycling after a career which saw her reach the top of the sport.

The three-time Paralympic champion announced on Tuesday she would quit the sport, but said despite hanging up her skinsuit and tubulars she now wanted to get out on her bike for fun.

The 49-year-old, who has been partially sighted from birth, said: “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and at some point you’ve got to move on and do other things.

London Paralympic Games – Training and Preparation
Great Britain’s Helen Scott and Aileen McGlynn during a training session at the Velodrome in the Olympic Park, London (Anna Gawthorpe/PA)

“I feel like I’ve achieved everything I wanted to in cycling, the opportunity to come back and do a really good time in Tokyo and win a silver medal, I could have finished my career at that point.”

But the Paisley-born cyclist’s final competitive foray instead came at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she represented Team Scotland and bagged silver and bronze in the tandem sprint and tandem 1k time trial.

“I’m pretty pleased and proud of what I’ve achieved. I’m particularly pleased that I’ve carried on to the age of 49 and broken down barriers in terms of age,” she said.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Scotland’s Aileen McGlynn (right) and pilot Ellie Stone with their silver medals following the Women’s Tandem B – Sprint – Finals (John Walton/PA)

“I came back faster, stronger and with better power numbers in 2021 in Tokyo, so I’ve proved myself, I’ve proved my longevity.

“I’m also really pleased with the world records I’ve set in the past, and the medals I’ve won at Paralympic level – three gold, three silver and a bronze – I’m really happy with what I’ve done and the experiences I’ve had. ”

During her time cycling competitively, she had competed right across the world, in a career she described as “lifechanging”.

And not only has she won Paralympic and World titles, she has set records and been made an OBE for services to disability sports.

She added: “I’m really glad I’ve done this for the last 20 years – it’s been hard, but it’s been very rewarding too.”

It would have been a very different career if she had not joined the Glenmarnock Wheelers at the age of 18, where she combined cycling with studying for a degree in Mathematics, Statistics and Management Science at the University of Strathclyde.

Going on to ride for Johnstone Wheelers and the Royal Albert Cycling Club, McGlynn’s promise started to develop into world class performances, none more so than her first world record set at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, where she would take gold in the 1km time trial and silver in the individual pursuit alongside pilot Ellen Hunter.

And she did this while working as a trainee actuary in Glasgow.

She then won her first world title in the 2006 championships in Switzerland, where she set a world record time in the Kilo, before going on to take a second Paralympic title in Beijing, lowering the Kilo world record time, before adding a second gold to her haul in the individual pursuit.

She went on to win even more medals at Paralympic, World, and Commonwealth levels, including the silver in kilo and bronze in the individual pursuit at the London 2012 games.

Now retirement has come, there are no plans for her to sit at a desk all day now she has quit cycling, she said, and will continue being a property landlord as she has done since 2013.

“That has given me the flexibility to carry on with my training, whilst still earning a living, so that’s basically what I’ll continue to do,” she said.

But she will not be saying goodbye to her bike forever.

“I just want to go out and enjoy riding my bike for fun now, with cycling holidays and things like that,” she said.

“I want to ride my bike more and for longer distances, maybe doing some cycle touring too.

“I also want to do other things and I’ve already planned a couple of skiing holidays.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented