Five men arrested following search warrants in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of men have been charged after police raided multiple properties in Aberdeen.

Officers arrested five men – aged 23, 29, 34, 35 and 38 – while carrying out drugs search warrants at nine properties in the city’s Torry area on Tuesday.

More than £11,000 in cash was recovered in the raids.

The five men are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “The operation is part of our ongoing commitment to keep drugs off the streets and to provide support to anyone who needs it.

“We work closely with partners, such as housing providers and social work, to ensure anyone affected by drugs is fully supported in taking proactive and positive steps going forward.

“Safeguarding our communities remains a priority and we hope our presence in the area provides reassurance that we take drugs crime seriously.

“Anyone who is concerned about drugs in their community is asked to contact Police on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”