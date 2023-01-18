Princess Royal attends launch of project to better harness tidal power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Princess Royal attends launch of project to better harness tidal power

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 11.56am
The Princess Royal was at Edinburgh University for the launch of the MAXBlade project (Neil Hanna/University of Edinburgh/PA)
The Princess Royal was at Edinburgh University for the launch of the MAXBlade project (Neil Hanna/University of Edinburgh/PA)

The Princess Royal has attended the launch of a project which aims to develop the world’s largest tidal power blades.

Anne, who is also chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, met staff at the institution’s testing facility for the £8.7 million MAXBlade project.

With funding from the European Union and UK Research and Innovation, it aims to deliver a range of innovations to improve the performance of tidal power devices and reduce their cost.

Research by the university’s Institute of Energy Systems has estimated that as much as £40 billion could be generated for the UK economy by harnessing wave and tidal energy.

MAXBlade aims to increase the length of the turbine blades from 10 to 13 metres – making them the longest of their kind in the world.

The team carrying out the work hopes this will have the single greatest impact on reducing the cost of tidal energy.

The University of Edinburgh is a partner in the project (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anne was at the university’s FastBlade facility on Tuesday for the launch of the project – which aims to increase the area Scottish tidal power firm Orbital Marine Power uses to generate energy by 70% to more than 1,000 square metres.

A two-year design and development phase is planned, followed by a further 18 months of work to build the new, larger blades.

These will then be trialled at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, where two Orbital Marine Power floating platforms – which are already the world’s most powerful tidal turbines – will be fitted with the blades.

Andrew Scott, chief executive at Orbital Marine Power, said: “Orbital is delighted to be involved with so many great partners on this truly cutting-edge project.

“MAXBlade will help deliver tidal energy into a future, low-carbon energy mix at lower costs while, at the same time, position UK and European businesses to benefit from long-term industrial opportunities that will come from this new, sustainable industry.”

Professor Conchur O Bradaigh, the chair of materials engineering at Edinburgh University, said they are delighted to be a partner in the MAXBlade project.

He added: “This will help the tidal energy industry to de-risk their ongoing turbine developments and provide low-cost, reliable renewable energy to the grid.”

