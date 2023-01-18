Boy, 15, charged after child in pram hit by brick thrown at bus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a young child was injured when she was hit on the head by a brick hurled through a bus window.

The 17-month-old was in a pram on a bus travelling along Battlefield Road in Glasgow when the incident occurred at around 6.45pm on Tuesday January 10.

The child was taken to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and was later released.

A report will be submitted to the children’s reporter and inquiries are ongoing.