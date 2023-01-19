Pandemic saw surge in online food shopping and takeaways, analysis shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Pandemic saw surge in online food shopping and takeaways, analysis shows

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 12.29pm Updated: January 19 2023, 1.42pm
Online food deliveries soared during the pandemic (Alamy/PA)
Online food deliveries soared during the pandemic (Alamy/PA)

Online grocery shopping and ordering takeaways soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new analysis.

Research from Food Standards Scotland (FSS) found online food shopping rose in value to £951 million in 2021, an increase of 109.4% compared to 2019.

The takeaway and delivery market also grew considerably over this time, rising to a value of £1.5 billion – an 88% increase between 2019 and 2021.

FSS used data provided by market research company Kantar to develop four reports providing an overview of what people in Scotland bought from shops and supermarkets and from out-of-home businesses between 2019 and 2021.

The research found that overall, people continued to buy more groceries in 2021 when compared with before the pandemic, equating to 140 extra calories being bought every day for everyone in Scotland.

Deliveroo rider
Food Standards Scotland said services like Just Eat and Deliveroo ‘played a key role in the growth of the takeaway and delivery market’ (PA)

Alana McDonald, senior public health nutrition adviser at FSS, said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on our lives, and these new reports provide a valuable insight into how consumer purchasing has been impacted in both retail and the out-of-home food environment.

“Whilst there have been some positives, such as an increase in the amount of fruit and vegetables we bought, we have also seen a rise in unhealthy food behaviours.

“For example an increase in discretionary foods, (such as biscuits, cakes and savoury snacks), which continue to account for 20% of calories in our shopping basket – takeaways are also on the rise.

“This may not be surprising as respondents’ motivation for health as a reason for what we choose to eat has also declined since 2019, accounting for just 24% of our meal occasions in 2021.”

FSS said many discretionary food categories, such as confectionery, sweet biscuits and sugary drinks, continue to be top contributors to the calories, fat and sugar bought from shops and supermarkets in Scotland, and these types of categories are also purchased frequently on promotion.

The ability to order deliveries using food technology such as restaurant web and third party apps such as Just Eat or Deliveroo played a key role in the growth of the takeaway and delivery market, it said.

The research found the value of the total out-of-home market in Scotland was £3.6 billion in 2021, an increase of 21% compared to 2020 (£2.9 billion), but still 22% below the value for 2019 (£4.6 billion).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented