Man injured in attack by armed gang

Police are treating an attack on a man by an armed gang as attempted murder.

The 23-year-old was set upon by a group of masked attackers armed with weapons in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, at around 3.05am on Wednesday January 11.

The gang emerged from at least two vehicles on Dalvait Road, near to its junction with Balloch Road, and sped off in the direction of Gartocharn, police said.

The victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and treated for a serious head injury. He has since been released.

Two men aged 26 and 28 have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and police said inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Kieran Bewick at Clydebank CID said: “This was a particularly violent attack which left the victim with a serious head injury that required medical attention.

“We believe that the assault on the 23-year-old man may be linked to another incident which occurred the evening before, on Tuesday January 10 around 11.20pm in Murroch Avenue, Dumbarton.

“On this occasion, two vehicles, with masked occupants, threatened persons within a house and vandalised the house and vehicles before making off.

“It is vital that anyone who witnessed either of the incidents or anyone with dashcam footage relating to them contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting reference number 0250 of January 11. Alternatively, calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.