Second boy, 15, charged after child in pram hit by brick thrown at bus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a young child was injured when a brick was thrown at a bus window.

At around 6.45pm on Tuesday January 10, a brick broke the window of a bus on Battlefield Road in Glasgow, hitting a 17-month-old on the head while in her pram.

The youngster was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be checked over but was later released.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Wednesday.

Reports for both will be submitted to the Scottish children’s reporter.