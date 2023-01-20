King’s Theatre in Edinburgh has only 35 days to secure funding or face closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King’s Theatre in Edinburgh has only 35 days to secure funding or face closure

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 3.12pm
Fiona Gibson CEO of Capital Theatres is appealing for help(Greg Macvean/PA)
Fiona Gibson CEO of Capital Theatres is appealing for help(Greg Macvean/PA)

A Scottish theatre could potentially have to close its doors for good after it failed to secure funding.

The King’s Theatre in Edinburgh was unsuccessful in its bid to secure access to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which would have provided a crucial contribution towards the funding gap for the King’s Redevelopment project.

Capital Theatres, the charity which runs the King’s, has already raised £26 million and must find the remaining £8.9 million in the next 35 days, in time to sign over the building to the contractors.

If the money is not found, Capital Theatres cannot proceed with the redevelopment and will have to hand the keys back to City of Edinburgh Council, which owns the building.

Without the redevelopment the Grade A listed building risks closing its doors for good.

Capital Theatres is now trying to work with the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council and the UK Government to find this vital funding.

The King’s Theatre closed at the end of August 2022 in preparation for its transformational redevelopment, but due to inflation, global conflict and changing trading agreements, the project now needs an estimated £8.9 million more.

Fiona Gibson, CEO of Capital Theatres, said this the “last chance” for the King’s.

She said: “It’s been a long road planning and fundraising for the capital redevelopment of the King’s Theatre to turn it into both a thriving community hub, fully accessible to audiences and performers, and a world class venue, while maintaining its history and heritage.

Visualisation of King's Theatre redevelopment
Visualisation of King's Theatre redevelopment (Capital Theatres/PA)

“Nearly all the original capital cost estimate of £26 million to transform the King’s is in place thanks to grants from the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund; generous donations from our patrons and donors, companies and trusts; as well as Capital Theatres’ own contribution. We are incredibly proud of the collective effort to reach this figure.

“However, as with all construction projects in the UK currently, we are facing new challenges and due to these factors, it has emerged in the last few months that the project costs will increase by an estimated £8.9 million.

“We’ve examined our options and we cannot reduce the project cost any further by value engineering and to delay the redevelopment could lead to even higher costs in the long-term, putting the entire project at risk. If the money is not found in the next few weeks, the last opportunity for us to greenlight the project, the King’s could close its doors forever.

“We know what a difficult time this is to be asking for additional funding with so much financial need in every area of civic life, but as custodians of this beloved theatre, we have to fight for its survival.

Brian Cox
Scottish Actor Brian Cox at the King's Theatre (Phil Wilkinson/PA)

“From the moment the funding gap emerged we have been in close contact and working with key funders including the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council and the UK Government. We need their support to deliver this transformative redevelopment for Tollcross, Edinburgh and Scottish Theatre, ensuring the King’s Theatre is there for generations to come.”

Actor Brian Cox, honorary patron of the King’s Theatre, added: “The King’s is vital to the Scottish Theatre ecology and a key touring venue which brings a variety of genres to the central belt; not to mention a source of comfort and joy in panto season.

“Without the planned transformational redevelopment improving access, preserving heritage and opening the building up to the community, the King’s will close its doors forever. After a hugely successful fundraising effort to reach the original budgeted cost of £26 million, we cannot let the rising costs due to inflation, trade agreements and global conflict put the project in peril.

“We must save the King’s for future generations.”

