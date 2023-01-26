Police investigate two unexplained deaths in village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation is under way after two people were found dead.

Police were called to an address in Merse Way, Kippford, Dumfries and Galloway, at around 4.20pm on Wednesday.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”