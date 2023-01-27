Brothers sought in organised crime probe may have come to harm, police say

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating an organised crime group believe two brothers they are seeking may have come to harm abroad.

Officers are trying to trace James and Barry Gillespie as part of Operation Escalade, which has spanned nine years.

It has seen 42 people convicted since 2014 for serious offences including being involved in serious and organised crime, the supply and possession of drugs, firearms offences and money laundering.

Police said officers have been in contact with the brothers’ family and have told relatives it is possible they may have come to harm abroad.

Detective Inspector Michael Lochrie, of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “Despite previous appeals, which have focused on the Netherlands and Brazil, we are still appealing for anyone who has information about the current whereabouts of James and Barry Gillespie to get in touch with Police Scotland.

“The dedicated team of officers attached to Operation Escalade have been successfully targeting those involved in serious organised crime domestically and internationally for nine years.

“A number of the arrests made were only possible due to the support of international law enforcement agencies abroad.

“This co-operation remains ongoing and I am grateful for the assistance of our colleagues.”

Police said that as part of the operation, eight fugitives have been arrested on international warrants in Europe and South America with the co-operation of law enforcement partners in the UK and abroad, and extradited back to Scotland.

Most recently, Police Scotland officers arrested a fugitive in Brazil during an operation with the Brazilian Federal Police, and another man was extradited from Italy after being arrested in Turin.

Anyone with information about the Gillespies is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.