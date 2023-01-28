Cyclist dies in crash with HGV in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist has died in hospital following a collision with an HGV in Glasgow’s city centre.

The crash happened on Broomielaw at about 10.10am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.10am on January 27, to a report of a crash on Broomielaw, Glasgow, involving a cyclist and an HGV.

“Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead a short time later.

“The road was closed and reopened around 7.25pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”