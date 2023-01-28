Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Kinross By Press Association January 28 2023, 8.45pm Firefighters tackled the blaze on Saturday afternoon (Aaron Chown/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been treated by paramedics after a fire tore through a house in Kinross. The blaze broke out in a house on Smith Street in the town, with the alarm being raised just after midday on Saturday. Pictures on social media showed flames bursting from the roof and a column of smoke. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five engines were called to the scene, which left later in the afternoon. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.34pm on Saturday, January 28 to reports of a fire at a property on Smith Street, Kinross. “Operations control mobilised five appliances to the scene where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the first floor of the property. “One male casualty was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. “Crews left the scene at 3.34pm after ensuring the area was made safe.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit 2 2 Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach 3 Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault 4 Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze 5 Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman 6 Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes… 2 7 Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork 8 Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to 9 The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV… 10 Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 7 More from The Courier Dundee almost didn't risk goalscorer Ben Williamson for Queen's Park clash admits boss Gary… New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950's-style ice cream shop Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after 'straight leg' challenge 'sums… CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street James McPake says Dunfermline 'could have played all night and not scored' versus Clyde Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen's Park as he… Editor's Picks Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV shows’ Sinister chef threatened to slash woman’s face ‘like the Joker’ in terrifying Dundee restaurant attack Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row Spend more money on colleges not ‘mid-life MOT gimmicks’ to boost economy, says further education leader Former GP says Brechin has been ‘taken for fools’ over demolition of old infirmary Nicola Sturgeon urged to step in over Tayside health budget woes Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend Most Commented 1 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 2 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 3 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 4 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 5 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 6 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 7 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 8 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 9 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 10 Fair City Unity call truce with St Johnstone after pyro protest at Rangers Scottish Cup tie