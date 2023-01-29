Man arrested after 16-year-old girl dies in motorway crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died in a crash on the M73.

Police were called to reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway, near the Gartcosh junction, on Saturday at about 1.30pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 62-year-old man, and the teenager who was his rear-seat passenger, were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The teenage girl died a short while later, police said.

A 42-year-old man driving the other vehicle was uninjured and arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

He was later released pending further inquiries.

The road was closed for around seven hours while crash investigations were carried out and reopened around 8.40pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the area at the time to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1665 of 28 January, 2023.”