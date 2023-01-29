Bus bursts into flames closing A90 for several hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A90 road was closed for several hours after a bus burst into flames near Brechin, Angus.

Passengers disembarked after the Megabus coach caught fire just before 5pm as it travelled from Glasgow to Aberdeen.

Pictures on social media showed the bus engulfed in flames with traffic queued up behind it.

Diversions were put in place as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The A90 at Brechin is currently closed due to a bus fire. Emergency services are on the scene. There are no reports of any injuries. The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/5p2u6iOI26 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) January 29, 2023

The southbound lanes and one northbound lane were reopened around 8pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 4.50pm to a bus on fire near Brechin.

“We mobilised three appliances, from Forfar, Brechin and Laurenckirk.

“Crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, one jet and one main jet.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.