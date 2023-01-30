Man dies following city crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Edinburgh.

The collision, which involved a silver Ford Focus Zetec, happened on Oswald Road at around 5.10pm on Sunday.

The driver, aged 52, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened at the junction with South Oswald Road.

A 52-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle road crash on Oswald Road, Edinburgh, at the junction with South Oswald Road, which occurred around 5.10pm on Sunday, 29 January, 2023.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family and friends at this time

“Our inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Oswald Road area, or who believes they saw the Ford Focus nearby prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage, as we carry out inquiries into this incident.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 2466 of January 29 2023.”

The road was closed until 8.55pm following the incident.