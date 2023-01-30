Walker dies after fall on mountain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A walker has died after falling on a Munro, mountain rescuers have said.

Killin Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) were called to the scene on Ben More, where they were training, on Saturday afternoon.

A coastguard rescue helicopter also went to the scene and helped transport team members and equipment as far up the hill as they could given the weather conditions and cloud level.

Mountain rescuers located the casualty and began administering immediate first aid for “serious injuries”, however the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the individual, and we offer them our sincerest condolences. Equally, our thoughts are with the team members who were involved and assisted with this tragic incident.#KillinMRT#scottishmountainrescue — Killin Mountain Rescue Team SC044098 (@killinmrt87) January 30, 2023

Killin MRT said: “Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of our members on scene, the casualty sadly was pronounced dead on the hill. The team thereafter evacuated the casualty off the hill.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the individual, and we offer them our sincerest condolences.

“Equally, our thoughts are with the team members who were involved and assisted with this tragic incident.”

Ben More, stands at 3,850ft (1,174 metres) and is located near Crianlarich in the Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.15am on Saturday 28 of January 2023, police received a report that a male climber had fallen on Ben More.

“Emergency services, including Mountain Rescue were dispatched, however, the 33-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

“His next of kin has been informed.”