Woman, 22, dies after being hit by lorry in Glasgow

A Frenchwoman died after she was hit by a lorry while cycling across a Glasgow bridge.

Emma Newman was hit by a lorry on the King George V Bridge, which is in the city’s Broomielaw area, on Friday at 10.10am.

The 22-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city, but she could not be saved.

Sgt Paul Mellis of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with Emma’s family and friends and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Officers said nobody else was injured in the crash, and the road was re-opened at about 7.30pm after investigators finished at the scene.

Sgt Mellis said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch, particularly if you have dashcam that could assist with our investigation.”

Police Scotland said those who wish to speak to officers can contact them on 101, quoting incident number 917 of January 27.

Also on Monday, Police Scotland revealed the name of the man who died after being hit by a car on the A9 at Perth.

John Stanley Lewis, 42, died after being hit by a Peugeot 2008 on Wednesday on the road’s southbound carriageway between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts.

The Perth man, also known as Cameron, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 1618 of January 25.