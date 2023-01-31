Free bus travel scheme is pushing expansion of routes, say Scottish Greens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free bus travel scheme is pushing expansion of routes, say Scottish Greens

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 12.03am
The free bus travel for under-22s scheme has been a success in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The free bus travel for under-22s scheme has been a success in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Free bus travel for under 22-year-olds has been so successful that the scheme is now the driving force for expanding local routes, the Scottish Greens have said.

The programme was rolled out last year and latest figures from Transport Scotland show that, in December, more than 60% of those eligible had taken up the card – some 564,000 people – with more than 40 million free journeys made.

Out of those eligible for free bus travel, 71% of 16-21 year-olds have used it, as have more than two thirds of (69%) of 12-15 years but less than half of five to 11-year-olds (46.8%).

Scottish Greens transport spokesman Mark Ruskell said the number of young people getting on board with greener bus travel is making an “irrefutable case” that there is sustainable demand for good, reliable local services.

Mr Ruskell is now calling for a national effort to “protect, promote and provide” a new generation of bus services, on the first anniversary of the under-22 scheme’s launch.

He said: “Not only has free bus travel for everyone under-22 proven a runaway success in terms of actual numbers, it is increasing demand and changing habits among an age group who can readily be converted into long-term travellers.

“That is good for business, good for the planet and, most of all, good for people who rely on buses. It is why some have already set up their own community services and why we should be looking at more locally run services.

“We need to take this opportunity to protect, promote and provide high quality services on routes to shift people out of their cars, improve the climate, support jobs and business, and build as efficient, clean and reliable a network as possible.

“This isn’t just about travel. It’s about giving people confidence, enabling opportunity and shifting mindsets towards what we can do with future thinking and action towards a more sustainable and connected Scotland.”

West Coast Motors, based in Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, which employs about 600 staff to operate more than 270 buses and coaches, has embraced the under-22 bus card scheme.

Next month it will be doubling the frequency of services on one of its main routes, and say uptake for the under-22 travel cards has been a key factor.

Sharon Morrison, communications director at West Coast Motors said: “The under-22 free bus travel scheme is a great way to encourage young people to be more independent and use the bus, instead of relying on the taxi of mum and dad.

“We are seeing a steady increase in the volume of young people choosing to travel by bus and are pleased to be able to react to the new demand where possible.

“We hope this trend towards bus continues and results in less cars, and congestion, in our towns and cities.”

