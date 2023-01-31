Free bus travel scheme is pushing expansion of routes, say Scottish Greens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Free bus travel for under 22-year-olds has been so successful that the scheme is now the driving force for expanding local routes, the Scottish Greens have said.

The programme was rolled out last year and latest figures from Transport Scotland show that, in December, more than 60% of those eligible had taken up the card – some 564,000 people – with more than 40 million free journeys made.

Out of those eligible for free bus travel, 71% of 16-21 year-olds have used it, as have more than two thirds of (69%) of 12-15 years but less than half of five to 11-year-olds (46.8%).

Scottish Greens transport spokesman Mark Ruskell said the number of young people getting on board with greener bus travel is making an “irrefutable case” that there is sustainable demand for good, reliable local services.

Mr Ruskell is now calling for a national effort to “protect, promote and provide” a new generation of bus services, on the first anniversary of the under-22 scheme’s launch.

He said: “Not only has free bus travel for everyone under-22 proven a runaway success in terms of actual numbers, it is increasing demand and changing habits among an age group who can readily be converted into long-term travellers.

“That is good for business, good for the planet and, most of all, good for people who rely on buses. It is why some have already set up their own community services and why we should be looking at more locally run services.

“We need to take this opportunity to protect, promote and provide high quality services on routes to shift people out of their cars, improve the climate, support jobs and business, and build as efficient, clean and reliable a network as possible.

“This isn’t just about travel. It’s about giving people confidence, enabling opportunity and shifting mindsets towards what we can do with future thinking and action towards a more sustainable and connected Scotland.”

West Coast Motors, based in Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, which employs about 600 staff to operate more than 270 buses and coaches, has embraced the under-22 bus card scheme.

Next month it will be doubling the frequency of services on one of its main routes, and say uptake for the under-22 travel cards has been a key factor.

Sharon Morrison, communications director at West Coast Motors said: “The under-22 free bus travel scheme is a great way to encourage young people to be more independent and use the bus, instead of relying on the taxi of mum and dad.

“We are seeing a steady increase in the volume of young people choosing to travel by bus and are pleased to be able to react to the new demand where possible.

“We hope this trend towards bus continues and results in less cars, and congestion, in our towns and cities.”