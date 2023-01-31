Woman struggling to feed children is helped by community fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman struggling to feed children is helped by community fund

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 12.03am
Kelly Young from Partick has been helped thanks to the funding (Handout/PA)
Kelly Young from Partick has been helped thanks to the funding (Handout/PA)

A woman who lost two stone in six weeks as she prioritised feeding her children after losing her job  has been helped by £1.5 million of lottery funding to Scottish community groups.

Kelly Young from Partick in Glasgow lost her job in December 2021 and was left struggling to feed her four children as well as keeping up with rent payments.

As a result, she lost two stone in six weeks to make sure her children had enough to eat.

The 41-year was referred to Annexe Communities, which has just received an award of £23,500 from the National Lottery Community Fund, where £1.5 million will distributed to 73 groups to help with the increase in living costs.

Annexe Communities provides emergency provisions to local people and households in Partick.

As well as distributing food vouchers, clothing vouchers and energy top-ups the group will now be able to run a soup social and provide soup packs with all the relevant ingredients needed for people to make their favourite soups at home.

Over the last year Annexe Communities has been there for Ms Young, providing advice, food parcels and fuel vouchers.

She said: “I now have a job as a cleaner and am working hard to support my family as best I can. I have always been a believer in being able to help yourself, but when you are in such a deep hole it’s impossible.

“It took a lot for me to swallow my pride and admit that I needed help for me and my family but the truth of it is that I am out working and I still can’t manage. Pay day becomes pay away day and I am constantly living on my overdraft – it’s a never-ending cycle.

“That’s why places like the Annexe are so important right now, they keep in contact with me and it’s good to know that people are there for me and that it’s a safe place for me to come and not sit in my house, stressed and isolated.”

Kate Still, Scotland chair at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “This latest round of funding is just one of the ways our National Lottery funding is being distributed to organisations who will directly support people and communities facing very difficult circumstances.

“Local charities and community groups are fully aware what’s going on right now in their local areas and are therefore best placed to deliver this support quickly, so there’s no delay with providing people with the help they so desperately need.

“It’s all thanks to National Lottery players that they can continue this vital work.”

