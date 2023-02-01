Everyone should learn CPR, says man who was saved by daughter and father-in-law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Everyone should learn CPR, says man who was saved by daughter and father-in-law

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 12.03am
The British Heart Foundation has encouraged more people to learn CPR (Handout/PA)
The British Heart Foundation has encouraged more people to learn CPR (Handout/PA)

A dad is urging others to learn CPR after family members helped save him when he almost died from a cardiac arrest.

Aonghas Morrison had a cardiac arrest at home in Livingston, West Lothian, last March.

His daughter and father-in-law were in the house and helped save his life.

Mr Morrison, 50, said: “I’ve always kept myself reasonably fit and healthy and, last year, I really did think I was in the best shape of my life.

Aonghas Morrison (1)
Aonghas Morrison needed CPR (Handout/PA)

“I had no concerns about my heart and so what happened really was a bolt out of the blue.

“I was volunteering for the Boys’ Brigade and had just returned home, when I felt unwell and thought I had food poisoning.

“I had a lie down, then felt sick and walked to the bathroom. It was at that point that I collapsed on the floor. I don’t remember anything after that.”

He added: “Thankfully, my daughter heard me fall, ran to see what had happened and they dialled 999 immediately.

RevivR mobile phone
The RevivR app is easy to use (Handout/PA)

“My father-in-law started to perform CPR, with my daughter counting compressions for him until the paramedics arrived to take over.

“It must have been so frightening for them, but they stayed so calm. The ambulance crew worked on me for an hour in the house, administering shocks from a defibrillator.”

Mr Morrison was taken to hospital and diagnosed with heart failure, which is now being treated with medication.

He said: “There is absolutely no doubt in my mind, without the immediate care I received from my daughter and her grandad, I would not be here.

“They were there and knew what to do when I needed them most. Every breath I take, I owe to them.”

He spoke out as figures indicate only 54% of Scots would be able to perform CPR if someone had a cardiac arrest.

The survey, carried out for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) by YouGov, has led the foundation to call on the country to learn CPR during February’s Heart Month, with the message that you are most likely to need these skills to save someone you know.

There are about 3,100 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in Scotland each year, with 80% of these in the home.

However, only one in 10 people survive, often because those around them do not have the skills or confidence to perform CPR.

The survey of 1,006 adults in Scotland also found a third (33%) of respondents have never learned CPR.

Of those, almost half (49%) said it was because they did not know where to learn, while 26% said they did not have the confidence to learn.

David McColgan, BHF Scotland head, said: “Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and knowing CPR could be the difference between life and death.

“A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time – it could be your partner, your mum or dad or your child.

“Our survey shows that too many of us still haven’t learned CPR and wouldn’t have the confidence to step in if the worst should happen.”

He urged people to learn CPR using BHF’s free online tool, RevivR.

He said: “It only takes 15 minutes to learn with RevivR – that’s a coffee break, half time in the football or the time you might spend scrolling through social media.

“I urge you do it today, as it could be the most important lesson you ever learn.”

