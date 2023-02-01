School shut after unexploded ordnance found nearby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

School shut after unexploded ordnance found nearby

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 7.46am
The area has been cordoned off (Peter Byrne/PA)
The area has been cordoned off (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bomb disposal experts have been called out after an unexploded ordnance device was found near a school.

Police have urged people to stay away from the area around Invergordon Academy and said that the school will be closed until the incident is over.

Roads around the area in the Highlands town have been cordoned off following the discovery on Tuesday night.

Part of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road is shut, and Davidson Drive is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon after an unexploded ordnance was found.

“A cordon has been put in place and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) has been contacted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
3
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
4
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
5
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
6
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
7
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
8
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
9
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
10
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly

More from The Courier

Housing would replace the Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks
New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront - including housing to replace eyesore car…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to 'pleasure her' at knifepoint in Fife underpass
St Columba Gardens. Image: Google
Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats
Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat. agriculture ; Shutterstock ID 1244988253; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
East coast farmland fetches record price
The Courier's motoring writer Jack McKeown ready for some snow driving in the Arctic Circle. Image: Dave Smith.
Ice driving in the Arctic Circle with Polestar
Zak Rudden
Zak Rudden and Dundee: Why hasn't it worked at Dens Park?
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline - but Pars can look to loan market in…
Raymond McCandless outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s
Ailis Sutherland from Kirriemuir is amongst finalists of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023. Image: BBC Radio Scotland
Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023
Roger Mitchell (left) with his Silver Wolf award after being presented by Callum Farquhar who is Scouting's regional commissioner for East Scotland. Image: Cupar Scout Group
Cupar man presented with top Scouting award 'for services of the most exceptional character'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented