School shut after unexploded ordnance found nearby By Press Association February 1 2023, 7.46am The area has been cordoned off (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bomb disposal experts have been called out after an unexploded ordnance device was found near a school. Police have urged people to stay away from the area around Invergordon Academy and said that the school will be closed until the incident is over. Roads around the area in the Highlands town have been cordoned off following the discovery on Tuesday night. Invergordon Academy Closed – 01.02.23 https://t.co/9vv8twhTpO— Invergordon Academy (@InvergordonA) February 1, 2023 Part of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road is shut, and Davidson Drive is closed to vehicles and pedestrians. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon after an unexploded ordnance was found. “A cordon has been put in place and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) has been contacted.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 2 Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the… 3 EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender 4 Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant 5 Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter… 6 Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight 7 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 8 Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant 2 9 New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors 10 Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly More from The Courier New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront - including housing to replace eyesore car… Woman asked man to 'pleasure her' at knifepoint in Fife underpass Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats East coast farmland fetches record price Ice driving in the Arctic Circle with Polestar Zak Rudden and Dundee: Why hasn't it worked at Dens Park? Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline - but Pars can look to loan market in… Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 Cupar man presented with top Scouting award 'for services of the most exceptional character' Editor's Picks Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes ‘put hammer in woman’s head’, says girl Mum home schooling son after Perth Grammar bullying and attacks Health chiefs block NHS Tayside from scaling back surgery to mask financial woes Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 Prince William was given chance to hit Mardi Gras Dundee dancefloor during ‘happy’ St Andrews student days Cupar man presented with top Scouting award ‘for services of the most exceptional character’ Threatened land between River Tay and Balhomie House judged to be ‘important wildlife sanctuary’ Fife champagne firm’s ongoing Brexit challenges leave it feeling flat Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 3 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 4 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 5 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 6 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 7 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 8 Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn 'hiding' after party MP ignites gender reform row 9 ‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 10 Robertson's sign saved from rubble goes on display at The McManus Dundee