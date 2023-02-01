School shut after unexploded ordnance found nearby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bomb disposal experts have been called out after an unexploded ordnance device was found near a school.

Police have urged people to stay away from the area around Invergordon Academy and said that the school will be closed until the incident is over.

Roads around the area in the Highlands town have been cordoned off following the discovery on Tuesday night.

Invergordon Academy Closed – 01.02.23 https://t.co/9vv8twhTpO — Invergordon Academy (@InvergordonA) February 1, 2023

Part of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road is shut, and Davidson Drive is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon after an unexploded ordnance was found.

“A cordon has been put in place and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) has been contacted.”