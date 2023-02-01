Schools and nurseries shut after unexploded ordnance found nearby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three schools have been shut after an unexploded ordnance device was found in the area.

Bomb disposal teams have been called to the scene in Invergordon, Ross and Cromarty, and police are urging people to stay away from the area.

Invergordon Academy, Park Primary School and nursery, and South Lodge Primary and nursery are closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Roads around the area in the Highlands town have been cordoned off following the discovery on Tuesday night.

Invergordon Academy Closed – 01.02.23 https://t.co/9vv8twhTpO — Invergordon Academy (@InvergordonA) February 1, 2023

Part of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road is shut, and Davidson Drive is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon, after an unexploded ordnance was found.

“A cordon has been put in place and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) has been contacted.”