Police recover £400,000 worth of drugs from house

Police have found thousands of pounds worth of drugs during a search of a home in Dundee.

Officers recovered cannabis with an estimated street value of £400,000 in the search of the house in Broughty Ferry on Monday.

Two men, one aged 21 and the other 25, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Both men appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday and were accused of two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act. They entered no plea and are expected to appear in court again at a later date.

Inspector Keith Anderson said: “Tackling illegal drugs and removing this from our communities continues to be a priority for us.

“We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police through 101.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”