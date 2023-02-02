Trains disrupted after gas leak near railway line By Press Association February 2 2023, 7.14am Rail services have been disrupted (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Train services have been disrupted after a gas leak led to the closure of a railway line. Engineers are working to repair the leak which was discovered near the line in Carnoustie, Angus, on Wednesday. Network Rail Scotland said the line via Carnoustie will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, and a 50-metre exclusion zone is in place around the site. ScotRail said it has implemented an emergency timetable for Thursday. /1 An emergency timetable has been implemented for tomorrow, Thursday 2nd February, impacting services operating between Dundee & Aberdeen.Due to a gas leak near the railway, services here have been altered. These are showing correctly on our website & app just now. pic.twitter.com/RsYC6ycbiT— ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 1, 2023 Where possible, southbound trains will start and terminate at Dundee and limited replacement buses have been confirmed at Aberdeen and Dundee. ScotRail said it also has ticket acceptance in place with Stagecoach between Dundee and Arbroath. Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) tweeted: “Our engineers are working to repair our gas network in Carnoustie following third party damage. “For safety reasons, Taymouth Street and the nearby railway line have been closed.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 2 Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal 3 Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner 4 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 5 Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window 6 Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer 7 Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee 8 Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt 9 Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the… 10 Dundee United fans in ‘Asghar Out’ protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock… More from The Courier Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes told police he couldn't look after 'screaming' child Machete man sparked armed police search in Dundee Can Dundee hero Eilish McColgan emulate mum Liz (again) with London Marathon victory? When Perth Motorail helped drivers to 'take the car the easy way' We set up in Dundee as it's at the centre of Scotland's green economy… Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils Dundee & Angus College meeting needs of employers, say inspectors Angus planners pitch in with approval for 14 new homes near Carnoustie Championship course Scotties By The Sea: Entries now open for this year's spectacular St Andrews art… Editor's Picks Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes told police he couldn’t look after ‘screaming’ child Arbroath mum’s dream to dance on wedding day after cycling accident left her paralysed Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window Machete man sparked armed police search in Dundee Can Dundee hero Eilish McColgan emulate mum Liz (again) with London Marathon victory? Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for ‘financial reasons’ When Perth Motorail helped drivers to ‘take the car the easy way’ KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 3 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 4 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 5 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 6 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 7 Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson 8 Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1's Big Weekend 9 John Swinney probe after council advises Blairgowrie couple not to apply for solar panels 10 Angus firm admits supplying equipment to Russia during trade ban