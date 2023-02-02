Man arrested after train hits car on level crossing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after a train hit a car on a level crossing.

The incident involved the 12.36pm Elgin to Inverness ScotRail service on Tuesday and occurred at the Lower Cullernie level crossing, between Inverness and Nairn, at 1.36pm.

No-one was injured but ScotRail services between Inverness and Aberdeen were subject to delays and alterations.

British Transport Police attended the scene to investigate and the force has now confirmed a man was arrested.

A spokesperson said: “A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been charged.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident, where thankfully no-one was injured.

“I take this opportunity to remind people to be vigilant, remain alert, and always follow the rules when crossing the tracks.”