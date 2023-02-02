Man arrested after train hits car on level crossing By Press Association February 2 2023, 2.46pm The incident involved a ScotRail train (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested after a train hit a car on a level crossing. The incident involved the 12.36pm Elgin to Inverness ScotRail service on Tuesday and occurred at the Lower Cullernie level crossing, between Inverness and Nairn, at 1.36pm. No-one was injured but ScotRail services between Inverness and Aberdeen were subject to delays and alterations. British Transport Police attended the scene to investigate and the force has now confirmed a man was arrested. A spokesperson said: “A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been charged.” Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident, where thankfully no-one was injured. “I take this opportunity to remind people to be vigilant, remain alert, and always follow the rules when crossing the tracks.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school 2 Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword 3 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 4 Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal 5 Probe as man found injured on Dundee street 6 Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial 7 Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes 8 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 9 Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin… 10 Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window 3 More from The Courier Arbroath new boy Lewis Banks reveals Harry Souttar good luck messages as duo make… Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been' James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over… Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with… Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance Editor's Picks Sheriff AB Wilkinson KC: Former Dundee University Law faculty dean dies Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with Montrose Rugby Club Dundee ice hockey mega-fan Victoria lands dream job ALISTAIR HEATHER: Don’t shame fans for leaving early Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes Future of several Fife events secured after council’s playpark compromise Craig Brown: Meet the Montrose star inspired by his legendary ex-Scotland boss grandad East Fife community buy-out bid proposed as ‘fans champion’ brought on board Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 3 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 4 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 5 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 6 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 7 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 8 Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window 9 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers