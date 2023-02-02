Calls for long Covid support as 94,000 people suffer condition for over a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for long Covid support as 94,000 people suffer condition for over a year

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 5.20pm
Some 94,000 lived with the condition for more than a year (Danny Lawson/PA)
Some 94,000 lived with the condition for more than a year (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ministers have been told to stop side-stepping on long Covid funding after new data revealed more than 90,000 Scots have been living with the condition.

Statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that 13,000 of the 94,000 long Covid sufferers had their lives severely impacted by the condition.

Long Covid can be a debilitating condition that causes fatigue, brain fog and breathing problems.

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland has urged the Scottish Government to stop delaying support.

Charity bosses have said GPs in every NHS health board must be given the ability to refer patients to a specialist long Covid pathway.

Sepsis hospital figures
Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton (Lesley Martin/PA)

And Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis of the statistics estimates that just £17 per head is being spent on tackling the condition in Scotland, compared to funding interventions in England amounting to £116 for every person, and £105 in Wales.

The estimation is based on previous ONS data which suggests long Covid may be a factor in the significant increase of long-term sickness across the UK.

Jane-Claire Judson, of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government really needs to stop delaying action action on long Covid.

“We know from engaging with service users at our long Covid support groups that people feel scared, abandoned and left behind, with little access to support services they need.

“We are three years on from the start of the pandemic and people with long Covid are still crying out for basic, well-coordinated support. There are solutions out there to improve the coordination of care, like our long Covid Pathway project with NHS Lothian. We need to see this integrated approach rolled out across the country.

“GPs in every Health Board across Scotland should be able to refer long Covid patients to our service, reducing their workload whilst providing effective, targeted support to people living with long Covid.

“The Scottish Government must stop side-stepping this major public health issue, and instead commit to tackling it head-on.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “ONS data shows thousands more working-age people are economically inactive due to ill health. That is the price of both long waiting lists for treatment and long Covid.

“£17 a head is the price of a takeaway. That’s all ministers think long Covid patients are worth.

“In the middle of a downturn, amid low productivity and labour shortages, we need the talents of everyone to grow the economy and make our country fairer. That’s what this afternoon’s budget should be about.

“Instead there is not a single word of comfort throughout its 158-pages to the 175,000 sufferers of long Covid. The First Minister must invest in their futures and help them get better.”

