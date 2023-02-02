Several roads closed after major accident in Glasgow By Press Association February 2 2023, 9.54pm A collision between a car and a pedestrian saw the closure of a busy road in Glasgow on Thursday evening. (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Several streets in Glasgow were closed on Thursday evening as the result of a major accident. Emergency services were called to the scene at St Vincent’s Stret in the city centre, following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at around 7.40pm. Two streets were closed following the incident, with drivers urged to avoid the area. Traffic lights were also hit during the collision. Officers are currently in attendance at a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on St Vincent Street, Glasgow which was reported around 7.40pm.Emergency services are in attendance and a number of road closures are in place. pic.twitter.com/NxciImEMN5— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) February 2, 2023 St Vincent Street eastbound and westbound is closed between Pitt Street, Elderslie Street and Elmbank Street. Newton Street between Bath Street and St Vincent Street is also closed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on St Vincent Street, Glasgow, around 7.40 pm on Thursday. “Emergency services are currently in attendance and a number of road closures are in place.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 2 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 3 Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery 4 Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal 5 Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away? 6 Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived 7 New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay 8 Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial 9 Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school 10 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as… New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about… Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in… Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg Editor's Picks Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery Good for business or ‘horrific’ for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off ‘most outrageous transfer’ in Scottish football history Statue of Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards Jamie McGrath insists it’s down to Dundee United players to ease fan discontent by doing business on pitch Bridies and potato vodka: The best of Forfar’s food and drink star on BBC Scotland’s Eat The Town Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away? Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 3 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 4 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 5 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 6 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 7 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 8 Dundee bank stickers urging people to break windows only ‘symbolic’, say protesters 9 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers 10 Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson