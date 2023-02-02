Several roads closed after major accident in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several streets in Glasgow were closed on Thursday evening as the result of a major accident.

Emergency services were called to the scene at St Vincent’s Stret in the city centre, following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at around 7.40pm.

Two streets were closed following the incident, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

Traffic lights were also hit during the collision.

Officers are currently in attendance at a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on St Vincent Street, Glasgow which was reported around 7.40pm. Emergency services are in attendance and a number of road closures are in place. pic.twitter.com/NxciImEMN5 — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) February 2, 2023

St Vincent Street eastbound and westbound is closed between Pitt Street, Elderslie Street and Elmbank Street.

Newton Street between Bath Street and St Vincent Street is also closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on St Vincent Street, Glasgow, around 7.40 pm on Thursday.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and a number of road closures are in place.”