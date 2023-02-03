Forcibly installing prepayment meters ‘widespread’ in Scotland, charities claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Forcibly installing prepayment meters ‘widespread’ in Scotland, charities claim

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 2.48am
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has demanded that energy suppliers stop forcing financially stretched households to switch to prepayment meters (PA)
Business Secretary Grant Shapps has demanded that energy suppliers stop forcing financially stretched households to switch to prepayment meters (PA)

A charity has claimed the practice of energy companies forcibly installing prepayment meters by “breaking into” people’s homes is widespread in Scotland.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Thursday evening, Poppy Ives, from South Seeds in Govanhill, Glasgow, said she worked with many people who have had their meters forcibly changed.

“So many customers are vulnerable,” she said.

“They’ll have small children in the home, they’ll have health conditions,” she said.

“The area we work in is a very diverse area, so English is not the first language for a lot of clients.

“If they’re getting letters through, they’re not necessarily understanding what’s happening.

“I see warrants and meters being changed for these customers all the time.”

Ms Ives also said she had heard of families going to the public swimming pool to take a shower once a week in order to save money on bills.

She added: “People tell me all the time about the things they do to save on electricity and gas: people going to swimming pools once a week to shower there, people using candles to heat their homes because they don’t have any gas or batch cooking their meals once a week.”

The claim comes after an undercover investigation by The Times appeared to show third-party debt collectors contracted by British Gas “breaking in” to a customer’s home to forcibly install a pre-pay meter.

British Gas chief executive Chris O’Shea said he was “horrified” to discover the practice.

He told The Nine: “There is nothing that I can say that can express the horror I had when I heard this. It is completely unacceptable. As soon as we heard this we suspended the company.”

A statement on the Centrica website on Thursday said: “The allegations around our third-party contractor Arvato are unacceptable and we immediately suspended their warrant activity.

“Having recently reviewed our internal processes to support our prepayment customers as well as creating a new £10 million fund to support those prepayment customers who need help the most, I am extremely disappointed that this has occurred. As a result, on Wednesday morning, we took a further decision to suspend all our prepayment warrant activity at least until the end of the winter.”

Freedom of information figures obtained by the BBC showed 32,000 warrants for entry were lodged at courts in Scotland last year for unpaid energy bills.

Around 5,000 were granted in the first 10 months of 2022.

Citizen’s Advice Scotland’s David Hilferty said the sector was “trying to get a handle” on just how prevalent the practice was in Scotland.

He branded the practice as “dreadful”, adding: “If this is happening once, it is happening one too many times. We need to be really clear on what this means for people.

“This means that people can’t heat their homes and can’t light their homes.”

Mr Hilferty said the practice was “unthinkable” in the middle of winter while living through an “unprecedented” cost-of-living crisis.

He added: “The scenes we saw yesterday are extreme examples. You don’t need to have your door kicked in for that to be a traumatising experience for you. That shouldn’t be happening to anybody.

“What you’re effectively doing is putting someone in a situation where they can’t spread that consumption, spread that cost over a year.

“They need to find that cost upfront, they don’t have that cost up front and it’s putting people in a scenario where they are effectively disconnected, they’re cut off.”

Mr Hilferty said rising debt levels were responsible for the rise in the practice, but cautioned it was not people getting into debt “out of recklessness” or because they could not manage their money.

He added: “It’s people who are getting into debt to live, people who can’t afford soaring energy costs.”

He called for “an immediate stop” to forced pre-payment installations.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps urged energy companies to suspend the “outrageous” practice of forcibly installing prepayment meters following the reports.

EDF said it had also suspended the practice while it reviewed its processes, and Mr Shapps has urged other suppliers to do the same.

He said: “EDF have now confirmed they have suspended the outrageous practice of forced installation of prepayment meters following the investigation into British Gas.

“I am now calling on all the other energy companies to confirm they are following suit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg
Natalie Erskine got her hands on a Forfar bridie in tonight's episode of Eat The Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Bridies and potato vodka: The best of Forfar's food and drink star on BBC…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented