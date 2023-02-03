Covid cases down again in Scotland By Press Association February 3 2023, 12.31pm Updated: February 3 2023, 1.31pm An estimated 75,900 people in private households in Scotland had coronavirus in the week to January 24 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Covid-19 cases in Scotland have continued to decline, the latest figures suggest. The Office for National Statistics Covid-19 infection survey shows an estimated 75,900 people in private households in Scotland had the virus in the week to January 24. That equates to around 1.44% of the population, or one in 70 people. The latest data from the #COVID19 Infection Survey shows infections continued to decrease across the whole of the UK.➡️ https://t.co/y04mDDL3p5 pic.twitter.com/SWUCT2mqr6— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 3, 2023 In the previous week, the figure was estimated to be around one in 55 people. Northern Ireland now has the highest proportion of cases, with one in 65 people estimated to have coronavirus in the week to January 24. In England, one in 70 people had the virus over the same period, while in Wales the figure was one in 80. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot 2 Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation 3 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 4 Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage 5 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 6 Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery 7 Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told 8 ‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital 9 Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass 10 Probe as man found injured on Dundee street More from The Courier 'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer… Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind… Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US… Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date… Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking? DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up… TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings Editor's Picks Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action £200k commission offered for ‘placemaking’ sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group ‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage Dunfermline park chosen as site of ‘meaningful’ memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity work Most Commented 1 Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action 2 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 3 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 4 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 5 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 6 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 7 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 8 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant 9 Dundee bank stickers urging people to break windows only ‘symbolic’, say protesters 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers